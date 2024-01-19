SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,291 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 1.53% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $687.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

