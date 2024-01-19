SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

