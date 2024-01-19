SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

