SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lowered by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 499,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,949. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

