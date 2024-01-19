S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 0.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

