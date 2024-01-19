Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 9,478 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

SOVO stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 21.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

