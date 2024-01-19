Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SFST opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFST. Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 108,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

