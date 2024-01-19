Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

