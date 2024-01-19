Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.6% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in Oracle by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 476,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after purchasing an additional 123,291 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,207. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

