Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Trims Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of SON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. 74,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

