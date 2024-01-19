Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 526 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 178,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,479. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

