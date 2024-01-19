Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 140,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,199. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

