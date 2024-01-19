Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.70. 933,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.65. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

