Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $199.51. 701,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,954. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

