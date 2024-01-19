Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.14. 1,977,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,615. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

