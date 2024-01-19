Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,564. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

