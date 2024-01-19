Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.19 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

