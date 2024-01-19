Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.88. 997,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

