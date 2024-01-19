Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.9% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 677,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

