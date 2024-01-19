Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 834,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $30.19. 1,181,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

