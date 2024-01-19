Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.91. 583,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

