Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 13,198 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LEG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 395,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

