SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $72.83

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.83, but opened at $68.78. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 746,971 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

