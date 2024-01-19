SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.16. SmartRent shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 326,748 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SMRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 632.74 and a beta of 2.07.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 41,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SmartRent by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

