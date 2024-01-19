SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,359,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 864,518 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SmartRent Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartRent news, Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 41,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $520,298.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 4,779,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SmartRent by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 1,787,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SmartRent by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 862,254 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

