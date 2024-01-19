SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -147.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.3 %

SLG stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

