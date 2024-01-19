SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of SITM opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18. SiTime has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

