Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 114,839 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,072,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,640 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,938,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the period.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

