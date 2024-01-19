Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 4.6 %

SLAB opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,702,000 after acquiring an additional 55,586 shares during the period.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.