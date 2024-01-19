Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $607.59 million and $44.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,868.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00171975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00571936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00373790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00177285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,229,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,205,561,577 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

