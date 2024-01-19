Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $607.59 million and $44.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,868.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00171975 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00571936 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009705 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058327 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00373790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00177285 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,229,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,205,561,577 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.