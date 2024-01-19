Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Decreases By 6.5%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 183,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $39.23.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 527.6% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 137,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,403,000 after buying an additional 93,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 71,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 54,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,677,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Community Bankshares

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.