Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Decreases By 7.4%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.3 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of CGPZF opened at $1.85 on Friday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.
About C&C Group
