Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Decreases By 7.4%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.3 days.

Shares of CGPZF opened at $1.85 on Friday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

