Short Interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Decreases By 6.9%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.06 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $36,324.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,936 shares of company stock worth $113,959. Corporate insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.