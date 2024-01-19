Short Interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Decreases By 6.9%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Butterfly Network Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.06 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
