Short Interest in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Decreases By 7.1%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth $170,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HKD opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. AMTD Digital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

