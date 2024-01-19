Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,874,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

