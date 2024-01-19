Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.95.

FOUR opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

