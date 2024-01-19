Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill Sells 25,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $8.47 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 7,128.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,109,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,952 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

