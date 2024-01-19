Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill Sells 25,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shattuck Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $8.47 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 7,128.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
