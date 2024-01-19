ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $746.61. The company had a trading volume of 299,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,243. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.33 and its 200-day moving average is $611.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $750.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.48.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

