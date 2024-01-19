Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MCRB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.37. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,119,800 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.