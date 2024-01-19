Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

