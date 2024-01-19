Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

