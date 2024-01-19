Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$10.15.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

