Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

