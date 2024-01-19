Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.61. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

