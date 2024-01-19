Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Seaboard worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seaboard by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Stock Performance
SEB opened at $3,720.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,820.69. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.46. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,402.38 and a 1-year high of $4,080.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 2.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
