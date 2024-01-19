Scotiabank Cuts Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Price Target to C$1.50

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.61.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

