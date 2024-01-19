Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 214,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

