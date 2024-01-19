Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,376. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

