Schroder Oriental Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 237.76 ($3.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,378.57 and a beta of 0.70. Schroder Oriental Income has a 1 year low of GBX 233.50 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.53.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

