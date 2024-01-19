Schroder Oriental Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 237.76 ($3.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,378.57 and a beta of 0.70. Schroder Oriental Income has a 1 year low of GBX 233.50 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.53.
About Schroder Oriental Income
