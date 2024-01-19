Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny Buys 17,980 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20.

Savaria Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.8371317 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.